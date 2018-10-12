THON Announces 2019 Theme: Shape The Moment

Following longstanding tradition for THON and Homecoming, the THON Executive Committee announced the theme for THON 2019 before the Homecoming parade kicked off Friday evening. Your 2019 THON theme is “Shape the Moment.”

“Shape the Moment represents what THON aims to provide to countless children and families battling childhood cancer,” THON explained. “In the midst of a battle that may present many trying moments, THON is there to help provide moments that can be shaped into something beautiful. Behind those three words lies the ability to create your own experiences, lies the ability to see the light in even the darkest of times.”

Revealing the theme is always a major milestone in the journey toward THON. Now that the theme is released, THON volunteers will look toward 100 Days ’til THON and the family carnival, where THON reveals its logo design each year.

“The Executive Committee is thrilled to announce the theme for THON 2019!” THON 2019 Public Relations Director Maddy Hughes said. “We hope this inspires our community to continue creating invaluable moments for our Four Diamonds Families and all those impacted by childhood cancer, and are excited for all the moments to come in THON 2019!”

The theme, as most, is transcendent of THON’s overall mission but will be especially prevalent throughout the journey to and during THON 2019.

“As a community, we will Shape The Moment. We will shape our darkest moments into our motivation, our lightest moments into our inspiration. We will shape this year into a moment that drives our fight. We will shape this year into a moment that takes us closer to a cure,” THON further explained.

Keep an eye out for the THON float during the Homecoming Parade tonight. We dance in 126!

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

