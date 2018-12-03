Live Less: Taco Bell Rescinds Free Student Ticket Offer For Citrus Bowl

So much for Live Más, we guess.

Taco Bell has apparently told Penn State Athletics that the company’s free student ticket giveaway isn’t valid for the Citrus Bowl. Apparently making it to the final four in Taco Bell’s Live Más Student Section Challenge isn’t even enough to get free tickets.

Athletics sent out an email Monday night with the updated ticket sale details.

Taco Bell was originally slated to give away 500 tickets to the first students to reserve their Citrus Bowl tickets on Penn State’s student ticket manager portal. Student Nittany Lion Club tickets went on sale at 7 a.m. Monday, and the rest of the student body will have a shot at purchasing theirs at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

I know about 500 people who won’t be eating Taco Bell any time soon. Yallah’s leaps and bounds better, anyway.

Penn State never lets on how many tickets are in the student allotment, but we think it’s a safe bet there are at least 500 Citrus Bowl tickets available this year.

Students who purchase tickets must pick them up from the Athletic Ticket Office at the Bryce Jordan Center between 11 a.m. Thursday, December 6 and 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 14. You also need to pick up your tickets at the same time as anyone you want to sit with at the game.

