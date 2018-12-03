PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Tomfoolery

We Want To Hear Your Worst Group Project Stories

Onward State Staff
By Emma Dieter
12/3/18 4:04 am

Group projects, man. They’re the worst. If you disagree, you’re probably one of those people who makes group projects so frustrating.

Whether it’s a confusing professor or a crappy group member, there are many different ways for a group project to go wrong — and it almost always seems to go wrong. While group projects might be the bane of our existence, they’re also just another annoying part of the college experience.

In order to give you some room to vent near the end of the semester, we’re asking you to send us your worst group project stories. It can be about something a fellow classmate did or something a professor asked of you. It doesn’t matter, so long as we get all of the nitty-gritty details.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Citrus Bowl Provides Penn State With Potential For Historic Program Accomplishment

Penn State last won 10 games in three consecutive seasons in 1980, 1981, and 1982 — a stretch which was capped off with a national championship game victory over Georgia.

Penn State Jewish Community To Celebrate Hanukkah With Various Campus Events

The Penn State Jewish Community will host various events to celebrate Hanukkah.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend