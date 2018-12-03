We Want To Hear Your Worst Group Project Stories

Group projects, man. They’re the worst. If you disagree, you’re probably one of those people who makes group projects so frustrating.

Whether it’s a confusing professor or a crappy group member, there are many different ways for a group project to go wrong — and it almost always seems to go wrong. While group projects might be the bane of our existence, they’re also just another annoying part of the college experience.

In order to give you some room to vent near the end of the semester, we’re asking you to send us your worst group project stories. It can be about something a fellow classmate did or something a professor asked of you. It doesn’t matter, so long as we get all of the nitty-gritty details.

About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]