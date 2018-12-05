Lady Lions Drop Another Non-Conference Matchup To Duquesne

Penn State women’s basketball (5-4) couldn’t reel in Duquesne, falling 64-58 for its third loss in the last four games.

The Dukes (4-3) never led by more than eight points, but the Lady Lions lacked the offensive touch late in games that has saved them in a couple of fourth quarter comebacks this season.

How It Happened

Penn State and Duquesne started off in a back-and-forth battle in the opening half of play. Teniya Page continued her scoring prowess as of late with 10 points at the half — leading the near-50 percent shooting Lady Lions.

The Dukes kept it close by knocking down four from beyond the arc and securing a couple second-chance points off their five offensive rebounds. The matchup went into the break as a one-point game with the Lady Lions leading 29-28.

Duquesne didn’t do anything special to put the game away in the second half, but too many turnovers and bad shots from the Lady Lions kept themselves at a distance.

In what’s becoming a regular sight, Penn State trailed heading into the fourth quarter. Unlike some of those recent matchups when the Lady Lions have made comebacks, they didn’t score or rebound nearly well enough down the stretch to make it a one-possession game.

The Dukes finished with four players in double figures to hand Penn State a 64-58 loss.

Takeaways

Penn State’s guard depth has been tested by injuries — with Jaida Travascio-Green sidelined all season so far and Amari Carter missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Kamaria McDaniel’s been the benefactor in the two starters’ absences, scoring in double figures for the fourth-straight game and leading the team in points against the Dukes with 18.

Teniya Page has brought the ball up the floor without usual point Amari Carter. At times the All-Big Ten honoree has looked isolated without Carter, forced to make her own plays from the perimeter. In the second half especially, it didn’t go well against the Dukes.

It’s official that sophomore forward Sam Breen is no longer with the team. Freshmen Lauren Ebo and Bexley Wallace have replaced the majority of her minutes on the low post alongside usual start Alisia Smith. But for the most part, the Lady Lions have gone with a four guard lineup.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions host St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The game will stream live from the Bryce Jordan Center on BTN Plus.

