Holiday Fun Returns To Arboretum With Annual Winter Celebration

The State College Borough held its annual tree lighting as students flooded out of town for Thanksgiving break, so if it feels like you have yet to ring in the holiday season, you’re not alone.

Luckily, the Arboretum is hosting its annual Winter Celebration before finals. If you don’t have any finals, you’re even luckier and I think I speak for the rest of the student body when I saw we envy you. If you do have finals, this event is one hell of a consolation prize.

Visitors from campus and the community can stroll through the Arboretum’s festive gardens from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 7 while listening to popular and seasonal stylings from the State High Chamber Singers and Penn State’s Pennharmonics a cappella group. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on during performances throughout the night.

Admission is free and hot cocoa and cider will also be available for purchase throughout the night to keep attendees warm. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance to take photos with children.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for or shoot him an email at [email protected]

