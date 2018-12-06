Holiday Fun Returns To Arboretum With Annual Winter Celebration
The State College Borough held its annual tree lighting as students flooded out of town for Thanksgiving break, so if it feels like you have yet to ring in the holiday season, you’re not alone.
Luckily, the Arboretum is hosting its annual Winter Celebration before finals. If you don’t have any finals, you’re even luckier and I think I speak for the rest of the student body when I saw we envy you. If you do have finals, this event is one hell of a consolation prize.
Visitors from campus and the community can stroll through the Arboretum’s festive gardens from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 7 while listening to popular and seasonal stylings from the State High Chamber Singers and Penn State’s Pennharmonics a cappella group. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on during performances throughout the night.
Admission is free and hot cocoa and cider will also be available for purchase throughout the night to keep attendees warm. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance to take photos with children.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Onward Investigates: Why Are There Beds In Campus Restrooms?
Ever wanted to quickly transition from using the restroom to napping? You might be in luck.
Barratt, Talvitie’s World Junior Selections Mark Another Significant Accolade For Penn State Hockey
The World Junior Championship is one of the biggest international hockey tournaments in the world, so having two representatives compete would be huge for Penn State.
Send this to a friend
Comments