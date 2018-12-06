UPUA Funds Tampons At Annual Ugly Sweater Meeting

Three things are certain in my life: death, taxes, and forgetting about UPUA’s annual ugly sweater meeting to close out the fall semester. That said, let’s get right to it.

UPUA first considered Bill 09-13, Funding for Menstrual Product Pilot Program. UPUA will spend $3,500 to work with Aunt Flow, a company that provides “biodegradable and sustainable” menstrual products and focuses on being gender-neutral and having ADA accessible dispensers.

The pilot program will run during the spring semester in the two women’s restrooms, the family restroom, and the gender-neutral restroom on the first floor of the HUB. Aunt Flow will provide four dispensers, 8,500 pads, and 8,500 tampons. The bill passed unanimously.

UPUA will also spend $2,732.70 to improve the Career Services Professional Attire Closet with a standing mirror, a wall mirror, and 1,000 garment bags. Bill 10-13, Support of Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet, passed unanimously.

Finally, UPUA unanimously passed Bill 11-13, Establishment of Student Poverty Awareness Week 2019, to create the theme week and spend $925 on a “Fight Poverty Night” complete with an Olive Garden Pasta Station.

Here’s a quick rundown on the resolutions:

Resolution 16-13 Support of Additional Resources in Advising Units is exactly what it sounds like. UPUA hopes to put information on the following resources in all advising offices: CAPS Chats, CAPS Life Hacks, WellTrack, the S-Book, and the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center. (passed unanimously)

Resolution 17-13 Support of the Office of Student Conduct Joint Statement supports a document that would be sent to students entering the student conduct process so they have a better understanding of how the process works and their options. (passed unanimously)

The Assembly also unanimously confirmed its new chief justice, senior Jonathon Kinney. He’ll serve the rest of the 13th Assembly because current chief justice Reilly Ebbs is graduating. Expect to see a few other new faces in the Assembly next semester, as well, when some current representatives study abroad.

And to those of you who did not wear ugly sweaters, I’m hypocritically disappointed. Bah humbug.

