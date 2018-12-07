LGBTQA Student Resource Center, Child Care Subsidy Program, PRCC Present To Student Fee Board

The University Park Student Fee Board convened Friday to hear allocation request presentations from representatives of Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center, the university’s Early Child Care Programs and Services, and the Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

Brian Patchcoski, Director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center, presented to the Board first. Patchcoski and his three-person team focus on education, advocacy and outreach across campus, and organize events such as the LGBTQ+ Welcome Reception, educational programs during Transgender and LGBTQ+ History Month, discussion groups, and a clothing transit program for transgender and non-binary individuals.

“This is a really exciting year for the center,” Patchcoski said, citing his organization’s plans to move its physical office space into the Robeson Gallery in the HUB. He also noted that the Center plans to change its name to the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity in conjunction with the move, though its final title hasn’t been confirmed.

“This will also hopefully help others understand that sexual and gender diversity are part of the entire Penn State narrative,” he said.

Patchcoski presented a $179,551.50 funding request, to be used to back programming, marketing and outreach, and student employment and professional development, to the Board. The request represents an almost $100,000 increase from the center’s previous allocation.

Director of Penn State’s Early Child Care Programs and Services Holley Rochford then presented her organization’s allocation request.

Rochford’s organization assists low-income, eligible students with children by paying a portion of the student’s child care costs and offering child care services. The organization served 72 students of the course of the last fiscal year, and received a Fee Board allocation of $262,362.

Rochford presented a request for a level amount of funding to the Board.

“This program is supporting [student parents] in graduating,” she said. “At University Park alone, there are over 200 undergraduate students who have children.”

Paul Robeson Cultural Center Director Carlos Wiley and program coordinator Fallan Frank followed with an outline of the PRCC’s allocation request.

The PRCC organizes programming and events, such as a social justice retreat, on the topics of racism and social responsibility, social justice and leadership, and cultural enrichment.

Wiley highlighted his organization’s programming from the past semester, which included its annual Stoop poetry, dance and music event, the Penn State POC Homecoming Pep Rally, and several speakers. He also outlined the PRCC’s spring programming plans, which include a presentation from olympian Dr. John Carlos, a social etiquette dinner, and a leadership development summit.

Wiley outlined a level $178,000 request.

“The way we were funded last year allowed us some flexibility in how we respond to needs of students,” he said.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

