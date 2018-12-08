Three-Star Wide Receiver Emery Simmons Decommits From Penn State

Penn State lost a commitment in the class of 2019 from three-star wide receiver Emery Simmons on Saturday evening.

Simmons, a North Carolina native, flipped from North Carolina to Penn State during the 2018 Lasch Bash event. He was previously committed to Indiana, and then flipped to UNC before flipping again to Penn State in the summer. With his new re-commitment to North Carolina, he has announced his commitment for a fourth time.

Love my state!!! I gotta do it for them pic.twitter.com/LPts6jnA1n — Emery Simmons (@SimmonsDaekwon) December 8, 2018

Questions began floating regarding his status with the Nittany Lions when he visited North Carolina instead of Penn State over the weekend.

Penn State now carries just one wide receiver pledge in the class of 2019 in four-star John Dunmore. Dunmore, a Florida native, has visited Miami numerous times this season, and Penn State will need to battle to hold that commitment as well.

Simmons is the second player to decommit from Penn State in this cycle; three-star offensive lineman Zachary Franks left the class over the summer after a brief commitment. Penn State’s 2019 class now sits at 16 members, but that number is expected to grow in the coming days with national signing day approaching.

