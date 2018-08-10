Three-Star Offensive Lineman Zachary Franks Decommits From Penn State, Joins Northwestern

Penn State lost its first recruit of the 2019 cycle when three-star offensive tackle Zachary Franks decommitted from the program to join Northwestern on Friday afternoon.

After lots of deep thought and reflection with my closest friends and family I have decided that I will be attending @NUFBFamily because it’s the best fit for me. Excited to have a great senior year before I get to Evanston!! #NULevel19 pic.twitter.com/OGgMAifdVs — Zachary Franks (@SchoolBoyFranks) August 10, 2018

Franks originally committed to the Nittany Lions on August 2, but his flip knocks Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class back down to fifteen members.

With Franks’ decommitment, there are now three offensive linemen — four-star prospects Anthony Whigan, Saleem Wormley, and Caedan Wallace — in the class. Of those three, only Whigan is listed as a tackle, the position Franks plays at Gilman School in Maryland.

The Maryland native originally picked Penn State over Pitt and Rutgers, among others, but he’ll join the Wildcats in 2019 instead of the Nittany Lions.

