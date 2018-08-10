PSU news by
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Zachary Franks Decommits From Penn State, Joins Northwestern

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/10/18 6:18 pm

Penn State lost its first recruit of the 2019 cycle when three-star offensive tackle Zachary Franks decommitted from the program to join Northwestern on Friday afternoon.

Franks originally committed to the Nittany Lions on August 2, but his flip knocks Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class back down to fifteen members.

With Franks’ decommitment, there are now three offensive linemen — four-star prospects Anthony Whigan, Saleem Wormley, and Caedan Wallace — in the class. Of those three, only Whigan is listed as a tackle, the position Franks plays at Gilman School in Maryland.

The Maryland native originally picked Penn State over Pitt and Rutgers, among others, but he’ll join the Wildcats in 2019 instead of the Nittany Lions. 

