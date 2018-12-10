[Photo Story] Arboretum Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Winter Celebration
Students and families came together at the Arboretum Friday Night for its annual Winter Celebration to kick off the holiday season. The evening was filled with music, lights, hot chocolate and other festivities for a much needed study break from finals or a night out with the kids.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Citrus
Who needs the Orange Bowl when you can go to the Citrus Bowl and have oranges AND all their citrus brethren in one game of crossover SEC-Big Ten smashmouth football?
Penn State To Play 2019 ‘B1G Friday Night Lights’ Game At Maryland
Penn State will play its second Friday night game ever next season at Maryland in what the Terps are calling the “B1G Friday Night Lights” game.
Send this to a friend
Comments