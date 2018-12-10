[Photo Story] Arboretum Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Winter Celebration

Students and families came together at the Arboretum Friday Night for its annual Winter Celebration to kick off the holiday season. The evening was filled with music, lights, hot chocolate and other festivities for a much needed study break from finals or a night out with the kids.

Lighted trees, garland and wreaths decorated the Arboretum to give off that holiday season feeling.

The community was serenaded throughout the evening with performances by State High’s Chamber Singers and Penn State’s Pennharmonics a cappella group.

Spectators were able to stroll through the gardens while enjoying the performances of classic winter-time jams.

Visitors lined up to meet and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus made for the perfect Christmas celebration for all ages.

Hot cocoa and apple cider were available for attendees to stay warm on a cold night of festivities.

Childhood’s Gate was beautifully lit to lead visitors into the Children’s Garden.

Visitors lined up to explore the Glass House and the big Christmas tree inside.

The captivating tree in the center of the Glass House was delightfully decorated with ornaments hand-made by children.

Those passing through admired the Glass House adorned with garland and other seasonal decorations.

The magnificent tree seemed to impress, and many took advantage of the perfect Insta opportunity.

The walk continues past the Children’s Garden with elegant displays of lights on a variety of trees.

Family and friends enjoyed a stroll through the lit-up gardens with some hot cocoa and good company.

A beautiful tree of lights was displayed for visitors to appreciate and capture another Insta-worthy moment.

The night was fun-filled with joyous sights, sounds, and experiences that were sure to please all who visited.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Carly Weiss Carly is a senior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

Staff Picks: Our Favorite Citrus Who needs the Orange Bowl when you can go to the Citrus Bowl and have oranges AND all their citrus brethren in one game of crossover SEC-Big Ten smashmouth football?