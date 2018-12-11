What To Do In Philly Over Winter Break

Let’s be honest: When you’re supposed to be cramming for that exam you have in a few hours, we all know you’re really just dreaming about winter break.

If you’re from “right outside of Philly,” here are some things happening in the city that will definitely help you destress after a semester’s worth of hard work.

Museums and Events

The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute has plenty of events for the entire family to enjoy. Just in time for the holidays, it’s hosting a DIY Science: Holiday Crafting event where guests are invited to make crafts, ornaments, and holiday cards with an assortment of technology and tools.

If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve during the day, the institute is also hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Bash filled with live science shows, ball pit explosions, 3D printing, and more. Tickets for both of these events are included in the cost of general museum admission.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has plenty of exhibits open if you’re hoping to spend a day in the city. On Sunday, December 16, the museum’s running a Festive Tradition Trolley Route that takes riders on a trolley tour of Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill, and Ormiston. Tickets can be purchased here and are about $40 for all adults and students.

Christmas Village Philadelphia

Christmas Village Philadelphia is located at LOVE Park and will be open until December 24. It offers more than 80 vendors selling authentic European food, ornaments, and crafts. Santa will be at the Christmas Village most nights, even though he probably can’t give you that good grade on a final you were dreading.

Concerts

Pentatonix at The Met, Philadelphia (December 15 & 16)

Viral a cappella group Pentatonix will take the stage at the Met on December 15 and 16. The group’s cover of Goyte’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” racked up more than 65 million views on Youtube back in 2012. Tickets range from $50 to $150 and can be purchased here.

Lindsey Stirling (December 17 at Kirby Center for Performing Arts, December 18 at The Met)

Lindsey Stirling is an American violinist who will be in the area for two nights over break. She performs choreographed violin performances for those looking for a unique musical experience to share with some friends. More information and tickets can be purchased here.

PnB Rock at The Met (December 28)

A Philadelphia native himself, hip-hop artist PnB Rock will take the stage at The Met on December 28. This concert is perfect for those college students looking for a night out after spending the holidays cooped up with their families. Tickets can be found here.

Sports

Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia’s professional hockey team will play five home games over the course of winter break. The Flyers might be battling for last place in the division with the Devils at the moment, but at least it’s something.

December 18 against the Red Wings

December 20 against the Predators

December 22 against the Blue Jackets

January 3 against the Hurricanes

January 5 against the Flames

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans (December 23)

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23. Philly fans couldn’t imagine a better Christmas present then a much-needed W added to the Eagles’ record.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will be home twice over break, hosting the New York Knicks on December 19 and and the Toronto Raptors on December 22 at the Wells Fargo Center. After Jimmy Butler joined the 76ers roughly a month ago, this is prime time to see the Eastern Conference powers in action.

