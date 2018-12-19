Four-Star Running Back Noah Cain Commits To Penn State
Four-star running back Noah Cain committed to Penn State on Wednesday morning over Texas, Auburn, and Georgia, among others.
Cain announced his decision on ESPN2 during national signing day. He’s the No. 14 ranked running back and the seventh-best player from Florida in this recruiting cycle.
“I’ve seen the way [Penn State] uses their running backs,” Cain said immediately after his announcement. “They’re building something special up there. It’s a different environment — the offense they run fits my style of play very well.”
The Bradenton, FL native is the second four-star running back in Penn State’s recruiting class of 2019, joining Devyn Ford. The two prospects will join an already-stacked running back room which currently includes Miles Sanders and Ricky Slade.
Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s fingerprints are all over this commitment — Cain is the second four-star recruit from Florida to choose Penn State in the 2019 cycle.
He joins John Dunmore, who committed to Penn State on the Fourth of July, in the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class. The team hasn’t officially announced Dunmore’s signing yet, but all signs point to the receiver sticking with Penn State despite a late push from Miami (FL).
Cain played his high school ball at IMG Academy — the same high school that KJ Hamler played for before becoming an impact player on Penn State’s offense.
