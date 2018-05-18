PSU news by
Four-Star Running Back Devyn Ford Commits To Penn State

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
5/18/18 4:38 pm

Four-star tailback Devyn Ford committed to Penn State on Friday afternoon.

Ford is the first running back in James Franklin’s 2019 recruiting class. He hails from Stafford, VA, and is the No. 3 tailback in the nation, according to 247Sports.

The 5’11”, 198 pound prospect celebrated his grandmother’s birthday by making his college decision public at North Stafford High School. Five-star running back, Virginia native, and Penn State freshman Ricky Slade was pulling for Ford to join the Nittany Lions.

Ford chose Penn State over offers from Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Alabama, among others. He took his official visit to Happy Valley for the Blue-White Game this spring, and apparently the atmosphere made an impression on him.

Penn State’s newest recruit could forge an explosive one-two punch with the smaller Ricky Slade in the future. While Slade is best known for his elusiveness and astounding 0-to-60 speed, Ford has the power to shake off defenders with ease.

Ford becomes the fifth member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class. He joins four-star offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, dual-threat quarterback Taquan Roberson, three-star cornerback Keaton Ellis, and three-star safety Jaquan Brisker.

It doesn’t look like the Penn State backfield will be a problem in the near future. Welcome to Happy Valley, Devyn!

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Josiah Hritsko is one of three finalists to become Moe’s Southwest Grill’s “Chief Taco Officer.”

