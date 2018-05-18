Four-star tailback Devyn Ford committed to Penn State on Friday afternoon.

JUST IN: Four-star running back Devyn Ford commits to Penn State over Virginia Tech. — Onward State (@OnwardState) May 18, 2018

Ford is the first running back in James Franklin’s 2019 recruiting class. He hails from Stafford, VA, and is the No. 3 tailback in the nation, according to 247Sports.

The 5’11”, 198 pound prospect celebrated his grandmother’s birthday by making his college decision public at North Stafford High School. Five-star running back, Virginia native, and Penn State freshman Ricky Slade was pulling for Ford to join the Nittany Lions.

How bout a Ford https://t.co/9z1qwm5PUy — RS3 (@TheSlade_Era) May 2, 2018

Ford chose Penn State over offers from Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Alabama, among others. He took his official visit to Happy Valley for the Blue-White Game this spring, and apparently the atmosphere made an impression on him.

Penn State’s newest recruit could forge an explosive one-two punch with the smaller Ricky Slade in the future. While Slade is best known for his elusiveness and astounding 0-to-60 speed, Ford has the power to shake off defenders with ease.

Ford becomes the fifth member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class. He joins four-star offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, dual-threat quarterback Taquan Roberson, three-star cornerback Keaton Ellis, and three-star safety Jaquan Brisker.

It doesn’t look like the Penn State backfield will be a problem in the near future. Welcome to Happy Valley, Devyn!

