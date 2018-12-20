Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Wants A Beaver Stadium Super Bowl

Beaver Stadium has been the backdrop for countless memorable football games but none deserving of what Morgan Freeman would title “The Most Epic Night in America.” Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf seems to want to change that.

During a Twitter Q&A session on Wednesday, Wolf took a break from answering questions about policy changes to say that he’s hoping for a Super Bowl matchup between the commonwealth’s teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. What’s more, Wolf suggested the game should be played at Beaver Stadium, a meeting ground where Yinzers and folks from right outside of Philly lock arms and stop arguing about Sheetz vs. Wawa.

I’m angling for an all Pennsylvania Super Bowl. Maybe the @NFL would let them play at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. If not, I root for the Steagles. https://t.co/9oaZ3buwyc — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 19, 2018

What better place for the truest form of a Keystone Classic than in the center of the commonwealth? With a #107kstrong crowd? Imagine the recruiting pitches by James Franklin.

An Eagles-Steelers Super Bowl seems unlikely at the moment, but it could happen. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles has assumed the reins of an underwhelming Eagles team that needs to win out and hope for some luck in order to make the playoffs. The Steelers currently lead the AFC North but that could change after they play the New Orleans Saints, who own the best record in the league, this weekend.

But like any great politician, even one not immediately seeking votes, Wolf copped out of giving an answer that either says much or rubs a group of constituents the wrong way.

He said he roots for the Steagles.

