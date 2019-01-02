Kevin Givens Announces He Will Enter NFL Draft

Penn State lost another member of its junior class on Wednesday when Kevin Givens declared for the NFL Draft.

“It was and is an honor to play at Penn State,” Givens said on Instagram. “I want to thank my brothers, the coaching staff, administrative support staff, and my professors for an incredible three-and-a-half years. You have all made a dream come true for this kid from Altoona.”

The defensive tackle was suspended for Penn State’s season opener against Appalachian State, but came back and started in 11 of the team’s remaining 12 games of the season.

He and Robert Windsor combined to create a formidable duo in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball throughout the season. The duo was a stalwart in between standout defensive tackles Yetur Gross-Matos and Shareef Miller, who also declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Givens finished the year with 33 total tackles and five sacks, including a career-high seven stops against Pitt in week 2. He’s the fourth member of the team who declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

In addition to Miller, offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates also announced their intent to skip their final year of eligibility in Happy Valley in favor of the NFL.

