Wide Receivers Coach David Corley Fired By Penn State Football

Penn State football announced that wide receivers coach David Corley was relieved of his duties on Wednesday afternoon.

“I appreciate David’s efforts this season, but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” head coach James Franklin said in a statement. “I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Corley was hired as the Nittany Lions’ running backs coach in January 2018, but transitioned over to wide receivers coach after Ja’Juan Seider was brought on to coach the running backs. Before taking a job in Happy Valley, the 38-year old coached the wideouts at Army in 2017, and he also held a variety of position coach jobs at UConn from 2014-2016.

Although KJ Hamler emerged as a star and true freshmen Justin Shorter and Jahan Dotson showed flashes of their potential, Penn State’s veteran wide receivers disappointed throughout the 2018 season. Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins’ production went down significantly from the 2017 campaign, and the entire position group was plagued by drops throughout the season.

Franklin and the Nittany Lions will immediately begin to search for Corley’s replacement.

