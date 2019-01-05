Penn State Hockey’s Brandon Biro Earns No. 1 Spot On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Penn State men’s hockey is starting to get used to appearing on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays.

Junior wing Brandon Biro became the second Nittany Lion to earn the top play of the night for his goal at Mariucci Arena on Friday night. Biro’s seventh of the season was the first scored by his team in a 4-2 victory against Minnesota.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native had plenty of time and space to work with on the right wing, cut to the net, and put a perfectly placed wrist shot into the top corner of the goal. Biro scored while falling to the ice — he was tripped up by Minnesota forward Sammy Walker, so he had to release the shot just before he hit the ice.

For those of you keeping count at home, Biro is now the fourth member of Guy Gadowsky’s team to appear on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays this season. Nikita Pavlychev also earned the top spot for his power move against Notre Dame, Nate Sucese checked in at No. 2 for breaking the ankles of a Michigan defender, and Evan Barratt has made the list twice: once for his beautiful goal against Arizona State, and again while representing the United States at the World Junior Championship.

In a season when the Nittany Lions’ top line of Barratt, Alex Limoges, and Liam Folkes is destroying defenses and building a reputation as one of the top trios in all of college hockey, Biro is quietly having an excellent year. The alternate captain ranks fourth on the team with 21 points in 19 games and is currently riding a five-game point streak into the second half of the season. He played on the right wing of a line with Alec Marsh and Chase Berger against Minnesota, but has also seen time at left wing this season.

Penn State will wrap up its first series of the second semester against Minnesota at 8 p.m. Saturday.

