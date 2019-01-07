Penn State Hockey Teases New Alternate Sweaters
Penn State men’s hockey will look a bit different during its first home game of the new calendar year.
The team gave fans a first look at its new alternate sweaters and announced that they will debut during Friday night’s game against Michigan State.
Penn State didn’t rock its first gray sweater, which was unveiled in January 2015, at any point during the first half of this season. The old uniform featured real laces at the front of the collar, but the team went with faux laces for its new uniform.
The biggest change to the uniform known so far is the “chipmunk” logo featuring on at least one shoulder. The previous alternates featured the logo in the center of a circular logo with text reading “Penn State Nittany Lions” wrapped around it, but it’s unclear whether or not that will be back on this sweater.
Although there are some subtle changes revealed in this teaser, some of the original sweater’s elements will remain the same. The alternates still feature a gray base and navy blue block lettering with a white outline for the captains’ letters. Additionally, the navy blue collar from the old alternate will return, and the Nike swoosh will stay directly underneath the collar in the center of the uniform.
Fans can get their first look at Penn State’s uniform during the team’s game against Michigan State on Friday. The contest will begin at 8 p.m., but you can see the uniforms during pre-game warmups, which begin approximately 40 minutes before puck drop.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
While You Were Away…
Here’s what you should know about everything you missed over break.
Early Look At Penn Staters’ 2019 NFL Draft Stock
Penn State could potentially see eight members of its 2018 squad selected in this spring’s NFL Draft.
Send this to a friend
Comments