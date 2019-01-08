James Franklin Ghosts Penn State Football Freshmen On First Day Of School

If Penn State football’s freshmen attend class and don’t tweet about it, did they actually attend class? What’s more, if James Franklin doesn’t tweet back to the ones who do tweet about it, do they still get attendance points?

The class of 2019’s early enrollees broke with tradition and stayed relatively quiet on their first day at Penn State. Only four of the 11 early enrollees tweeted that they were sitting in the front rows of their first college classes Monday. Comparatively, 11 incoming players did it on the first day of summer session last year.

Unfortunately for Brandon Smith, Adisa Isaac, Keaton Ellis, and Michael Johnson Jr., their attendance and punctuality seem to have gone unnoticed: Franklin didn’t copy and paste his customary message of praise.

Over the summer, he congratulated each new player for the valiant feat of attending class with the same carbon-copied and platitude-infused tweet: “Now do it for 4 years, one day at a time! Proud of you”.

Maybe Franklin made a New Year’s resolution to cut down on screen time in 2019, is shying away from the Twitter machine after being trolled by nonsensical Kentucky fans, or is letting himself go now that Trace McSorley is gone. Either way, it’s nice to see at least four early enrollees are keeping up the #ChampionshipLifestyle.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]