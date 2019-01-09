Bagel Crust To Open New Beaver Avenue Location
The most Instagrammable bagels in State College will soon be available at a fourth location. Bagel Crust is opening a new shop at 225 West Beaver Avenue, between Burrowes and Fraser Streets next to the Hyatt Place (read: Target).
Bagel Crust opened its first location on East Calder Way six years ago, according to its website. Owners later expanded the operation to shops on Westerly Parkway and Northland Center.
The new Beaver Ave. shop is aiming to open by March, according to the Bagel Crust website, so West side dwellers shouldn’t have to wait long for easy access to the goods. We’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]
Wisecrackers Comedy Club To Begin Shows At The Basement Nightspot
Wise Crackers Comedy Club is bringing a full slate of shows to State College beginning this weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments