Bagel Crust To Open New Beaver Avenue Location

The most Instagrammable bagels in State College will soon be available at a fourth location. Bagel Crust is opening a new shop at 225 West Beaver Avenue, between Burrowes and Fraser Streets next to the Hyatt Place (read: Target).

Bagel Crust opened its first location on East Calder Way six years ago, according to its website. Owners later expanded the operation to shops on Westerly Parkway and Northland Center.

The new Beaver Ave. shop is aiming to open by March, according to the Bagel Crust website, so West side dwellers shouldn’t have to wait long for easy access to the goods. We’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]