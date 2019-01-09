Penn State Hockey Unveils New Alternate Uniforms

Penn State men’s hockey officially unveiled its new alternate sweaters on Wednesday morning.

There are plenty of similarities between the Nittany Lions’ new alternate sweater and the old one, which debuted in January 2015 and wasn’t used during the first half of this season. It still has a gray base and navy blue helmet, and the font of the name, number, and captains’ letters are back. However, the common characteristics end there.

The biggest and most obvious change on the jersey is on the front side. “PENN STATE” is written diagonally across the front of the jersey, and all of the striping aside from the sleeves and socks has been removed. The remaining stripes no longer feature the white outline seen on the previous uniform.

Penn State’s “chipmunk” logo will also feature on both shoulders of the jersey instead of its normal spot right in the middle. Instead of using real laces at the collar, Penn State opted to go with the faux laces revealed in the first teaser released by the team.

Even the navy blue helmets received a slight upgrade from the last alternate uniform. They were plain with the players’ numbers on the front in small font before, but they now feature a 3D “chipmunk” logo and larger font.

No. 11 Penn State will debut these new alternate sweaters during its first game of the weekend against Michigan State. The game will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Pegula Ice Arena, but the team will also wear the uniforms during pre-game warmups approximately 40 minutes before puck drop.

