Nittany Lion Duo Selected In 2019 NWSL Draft

Two Penn State women’s soccer players will join the highest level of the pro game in the United States after they heard their names called in the 2019 NWSL Draft.

Despite dropping from a late-first round/early-second round projection, Emily Ogle was the highest selected Nittany Lion — going to the Portland Thorns in the third round with the 24th overall selection.

Emily Ogle handling her media duties like a pro already. #BAONPDX #NWSLDraft pic.twitter.com/dIwfyDrHJQ — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 10, 2019

In the Rose City, the midfielder will join three former teammates with Penn State, 2015 captains Mallory Weber and Britt Eckerstrom, as well as 2017 captain Elizabeth Ball.

Ogle started in all 25 games this past season and earned co-captain honors midway through the campaign. The ever-lethal penalty kick taker scored six goals and added five assists coming from her deep-lying midfield role. She was also a key member of the U.S. U-20 World Cup squad in 2016.

Maddie Nolf was the other Penn State star taken in this year’s draft. Utah Royals FC opted for the right back three picks after Ogle with the last selection of the third round.

Photo: Christina Cuppari | Onward State

The team’s other captain also started in all 25 games — registering two assists and helping her team earn 14 shutouts. She was another starter on the U.S. U-20 World Cup squad from 2016.

With the two selections, Penn State is still one of just three schools (alongside Stanford and Virginia) to have a player taken in every NWSL Draft.

Two other Nittany Lions — midfielders Charlotte Williams and Marissa Sheva — registered for the draft, but were not taken in Thursday’s four rounds. It’s not the end of the road for them though. Much like how Ball worked her way into the mix in Portland, they may have the opportunity to gain a spot on a team roster in training camp.

