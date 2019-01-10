[Photo Story] New Tadashi Location Now Open In The Met

No longer do you need to squeeze yourself into Tadashi’s tiny tables and sit elbow-to-elbow with your fellow sushi lovers. Given the popularity of its original location, Tadashi is now open for business at a second location down the street.

Located just a block and a half away from the original storefront and on the first floor of The Metropolitan, the new Tadashi offers an expanded menu and much more room for chopsticks wielding.

More space, a cool ambiance, and a slightly different menu add to the experience. But if you still crave something on the original menu or just like being packed into your favorite hole-in-the-wall, the OG location is still serving up its tried-and-true specialties and vibes for the time being.

The newly-opened restaurant takes on a more modern look than the original, and its location under the Met couldn’t be better.

When you first walk in, you can’t help but notice the ambient lighting and decor. The vintage Thomas Edison-eqsue light bulbs hanging from the ceiling add to the relaxing dining experience.

The sushi bar is a great spot to grab a bite by yourself or to catch up with friends over a shrimp tempura roll.

Like at the original location, you can watch the sushi chefs whip up your favorite rolls while waiting for one of the many appetizer offerings.

Who doesn’t love a good California roll?

The new location offers seating at the bar or at a table, with significantly more space than inside the original, cramped location.

The menu is slightly different than the original location’s, offering various types of rice and noodle bowls but fewer signature rolls.



The second location of your favorite sushi in State College sure is an upgrade from the last, and it’s been just as busy as the original (though less crowded).

About the Author

Carly Weiss Carly is a senior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

