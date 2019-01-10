[Photo Story] New Tadashi Location Now Open In The Met
No longer do you need to squeeze yourself into Tadashi’s tiny tables and sit elbow-to-elbow with your fellow sushi lovers. Given the popularity of its original location, Tadashi is now open for business at a second location down the street.
Located just a block and a half away from the original storefront and on the first floor of The Metropolitan, the new Tadashi offers an expanded menu and much more room for chopsticks wielding.
More space, a cool ambiance, and a slightly different menu add to the experience. But if you still crave something on the original menu or just like being packed into your favorite hole-in-the-wall, the OG location is still serving up its tried-and-true specialties and vibes for the time being.
