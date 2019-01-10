UPUA Talks Library Engagement, Swears In New Members

The University Park Undergraduate Association met Wednesday night for a quick meeting to swear in the new S-Book director and Schreyer Honors College representative.

Hailley Fargo, reference wingwoman, kicked off the meeting with a discussion on what student engagement and outreach looks like for the library. She works on programs like Spark Fellowship Development, Pop Up Libraries, the Libraries Student Advisory Board, the leisure reading collection, and Penn State’s short story dispensers.

“We really try to support you holistically as a student,” Fargo said. This encompasses both curricular resources, like subject librarians, and co-curricular resources, like Destress Fest and many of the other programs Fargo works on each year.

She also touched on the library’s current renovation project, which consists of the Central Atrium, Collaboration Commons, and West Pattee Terrace. Construction is slated to finish this fall if all goes as planned, and you can even see weekly updates on the libraries’ website.

The only new business of the night was the swearing in of S-Book Director Tom Beeby and Schreyer Honors College Representative Noelle Musolino. Beeby previously served on UPUA’s freshman council and is now the executive director for the 2019 Class Gift Campaign and the content director for State of State.

You can expect a handful of additional confirmations to come next week as UPUA fills its now five open at-large seats. Anyone interested in getting involved should apply by Friday.

