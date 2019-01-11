Seattle Seahawks Sign Sam Ficken To Reserve/Future Contract

The Seattle Seahawks signed former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken to a reserve/future deal Friday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: the Seahawks have signed former Rams K Sam Ficken to a reserve/future deal. Incumbent starter Sebastian Janikowski is scheduled to a be a free agent in March. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2019

Ficken could earn the starting job in Seattle if current starter Sebastian Janikowski doesn’t return to the team next season. Janikowski, a 19-year veteran of the league, will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.

This won’t be Ficken’s first trip to the west coast for an NFL gig. He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year and played in two games, converting just one of three field goal tries and all 10 of his extra points. Ficken was later released after Greg Zuerlein, the Rams’ starting kicker, returned from injury.

Although his NFL career hasn’t been the prettiest, Ficken had an impressive tenure at Penn State. He successfully converted 54 out of his 75 field goal attempts and more than 97 percent of his extra points in Happy Valley from 2011-2014.

However, he’ll always be remembered by Penn State fans for his legendary performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. Ficken made a 44-yard field goal at the end of regulation to extend the game against Boston College before winning it with an extra point in the first overtime period. The extra point secured the Nittany Lions’ first bowl victory of the post-sanctions era.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]