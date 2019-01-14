Parks & Rec Asking For Input On New Plan

Centre Region Parks & Recreation is asking for input on its new Comprehensive Recreation, Parks, and Open Space Plan at a public meeting at 7 p.m. on January 30 in State College Area High School’s South Building cafeteria.

Project consultants from Yost Strodoski Mears will briefly discuss the project to kick off the meeting, followed by a period for the public to ask questions and comment on the plan. Anyone interested in attending should enter through the Central Plaza Entrance at State High.



The year-long effort, which began in November, seeks to improve and expand resources while offering new opportunities to the public. The primary goal is to launch programs and facilities that serve the State College Borough as well as College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships. Centre Region Parks & Rec services East Fairmount Park on E. Fairmount Ave., Sidney Friedman Parklet on S. Fraser Street, and Sunset Park on McKee Street in State College.

Additionally, a randomized survey will be mailed to a number of locals. The survey will take approximately a half hour and also be available online. Those who participate will be entered for a chance to win prizes including pool passes, amusement park tickets, and gift cards.

The Centre Region Council of Governments General Forum approved the consultant team last fall for a total of $75,000 funded jointly by a state grant and the Council of Governments.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]