PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Penn State Joins Association Of Public And Land-Grant Universities In Access And Affordability Initiative

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
1/14/19 4:06 am

Penn State has joined 129 other public universities in a five-year Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) access and affordability initiative.

Over the next five years, Penn State and its cluster of other Big Ten Academic Alliance Schools, including Indiana and Rutgers, will be studied to examine access and affordability measures that can be changed to make getting a college degree more affordable and obtainable.

More than 73 percent of Penn State students receive some sort of financial aid, according to admissions. Essentially, this study will help Penn State evaluate how it can improve its financial offerings in relation to retention and graduation rates.

Penn State has already launched the Pathway to Success: Summer Start, as well as the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center and the Student Transition Experiences Program to help students with both financial aid and career skills. These programs, as well as the APLU Access Initiative, will help Penn State students with career planning and financial literacy skills earlier in their educational careers. The APLU hopes to award hundreds of thousands of more degrees by 2025.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryen

New Science Wing Opens In Chambers Building

The multi-million dollar renovation to the Chambers Building now features a new College of Education science wing.

What To Do In Philly Over Winter Break

New Advising Office Opens In Chambers Building

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application

Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]

We Want To See Your Penn State Weddings

If you had a wedding with Penn State football tickets for save-the-dates, a Nittany Lion cake topper, or anything in between, we want to see how you embellished your big day with blue and white.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend