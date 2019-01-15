PSU news by
Penn State Thespians To Hold Annual MasquerAIDS Benefit

The Penn State Thespian Society
By Matt DiSanto
1/15/19 4:05 am

The Penn State Thespian Society will perform its annual MasqerAIDS benefit at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 20 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall. The effort raises money for those affected by AIDS and HIV in Centre County.

This year’s theme is “The Fight is Not Over,” which aims to bring MasquerAIDS back to its roots: fighting for those affected by the deadly disease. Thus, the show’s songs and dances focus on issues including adversity, perseverance, and triumph.

Tickets for the concert are $5 each, must be paid in cash or check, and can be purchased at the door or reserved online. If you reserve a ticket online, you’ll still need to pay at the door when you arrive for the show.

Thespians produces the MasquerAIDS cabaret annually to benefit Centre County AIDS research in addition to its two larger-scale student-produced musicals and one children’s show. The organization will put on the musical “Cabaret” this semester on the weekend of March 21-23.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]

