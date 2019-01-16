State High Quarterback Tommy Friberg Receives Preferred Walk-On Offer From Penn State

There’s nothing like some good ol’ hometown talent, and that’s exactly what Penn State football is adding to its team next year.

The Nittany Lions will bring in State College High School quarterback Tommy Friberg as a preferred walk-on, he tweeted Tuesday.

Excited to receive a PWO from Penn State! pic.twitter.com/AOPx18UwaJ — Tommy Friberg (@Tfriberg8) January 15, 2019

Friberg was a Class AAAAAA all-state quarterback for the Little Lions last season after passing for 2,293 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also completed 68 percent of his passes last season as he led State High to a 12-2 record and quarterfinal appearance in the PIAA state championships.

James Franklin hasn’t been afraid to reach into his backyard for recruits. Running backs coach JaJuan Seider’s son Jaden, who played backup to Friberg at State High, is also already committed to the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on for the 2019 recruiting class.

Cornerback Keaton Ellis played well enough for the Little Lions last season to upgrade from a three-star recruit to a four-star prospect, and he joined Penn State as an early enrollee this semester. Two other current Nittany Lions — rising sophomores Collin De Boef and wide receiver Brandon Clark — also played under head coach Matt Lintal for State High.

Friberg will provide depth to a quarterback squad that includes Tommy Stevens, Sean Clifford, and Will Levis. You can watch his senior year highlight reel here.

