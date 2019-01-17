‘Midnight Clear’ In Effect Until Monday For Snow Removal

The Office of Physical Plant has issued a “Midnight Clear” between midnight and 7 a.m. every night this weekend, beginning tonight and ending Monday morning.

Parking will be prohibited in surface faculty staff parking lots during the Midnight Clear while OPP removes snow. AccuWeather reports that snow is expected to begin falling in Centre County this evening and continue through the weekend, including between six and 10 inches from Saturday into Sunday.

The “Midnight Clear” restrictions don’t apply to on-campus student permit parking in Blue 22, Blue 42, Blue 81, Blue 82, Blue 83, Brown 11, and Purple 43. Vehicles parked on the roof of the Nittany Deck should be moved to a lower level to allow for plowing. Normal parking regulations will resume on Monday.

