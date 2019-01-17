34th Annual MLK Jr. Commemoration Week Recognizes Role Of Student Activism In Civil Rights Movement

Penn State’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Committee will host its annual commemoration week next week, beginning with Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, January 21.

The Committee selected this year’s commemoration week theme, “Where Do We Go From Here: A Tradition of Resistance,” in recognition of the student activism that played a key role in the civil rights movement. Opportunities both on and off campus will celebrate and honor King’s legacy with a host of service and dialogue-focused events.

Here are the events you can look forward to next week:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, January 21 in Alumni Hall

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service starts with breakfast and an educational event in Alumni Hall, followed by participants splitting into groups for community service at locations downtown and on campus.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Documentary Screenings

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 21 in Foster Auditorium

Paterno library will put on multiple showings of “Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The Making of a Holiday” and “Martin Luther King Jr.: Look Here.”

J

Essence of Joy Choral Concert

2:30 p.m. Monday, January 21 in the Franklin Atrium

Essence of Joy, a student choir that performs music from the African and African-American traditions, will perform several pieces.

World in Conversation Facilitated Forum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, January 21 in Thomas

Students can join World in Conversation, the Office of the President, and the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity as the organizations hold their first facilitated dialogue events in honor of MLK Day. Three separate dialogues will be held from 10-11:45 a.m., 12:45-2:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.-5 p.m. To participate, register, and find more information, head to World in Conversation’s website.

Moment of Remembrance at MLK Plaza

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 22 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College

The State College Borough will hold a moment of remembrance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and light a luminary at the monument. Participants are also invited to the Federal Taphouse for hot chocolate.

“Sorry to Bother You” Screening

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 22 in Kern

Dark comedy film “Sorry to Bother You” tells the story of a young African-American telemarketer who uses a “white accent” to perform better at his job.

Talking About Class Workshops

Thursday, January 24 in the Agricultural Engineering Building

The College of Agricultural Sciences and the Office of the Provost for Educational Equality will host two “Talking About Class” workshops — one for faculty and staff from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and another for students from 6-8 p.m.

PEACE Meal

5 p.m. Thursday, January 24 in Henderson

The Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council will hold a PEACE Meal to establish connections among participants from diverse backgrounds over food. You can register for the event here.

Speak for Peace Oratorical Contest

6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 24 in Heritage Hall

Alpha Phi Alpha will put on “Speak for Peace,” an oratorical contest. Tickets are not required to attend.

Concluding Celebration

5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 25 in Schwab Auditorium

The 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Student Committee will conclude the week’s events with a series of speakers and performances in commemoration of King’s life and legacy.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

