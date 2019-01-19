Cashmere Cat Takes SPA Day 2019 By Storm

SPA brought EDM Trio Cheat Codes to Alumni Hall for the Homecoming Concert in 2017. After a beat dropping performance, it was no surprise the group chose to bring another EDM artist to the HUB.

Norwegian DJ & EDM artist Cashmere Cat took on the HUB for SPA Day Friday night in a hazy Alumni Hall.

The show started off with the hit song “Night Night Ft. Kehlani” and continued the rest of the night with hits like “Mirror Maru,” “Pearls,” and “With Me.”

The turntablist mixed into his most popular work featuring artists such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Patrick Spurlock Patrick Spurlock is a Senior from Millington, NJ. He is majoring in Health Policy Administration.. You will often catch him taking photographs around campus. If you Patrick is not on campus he is either at Rockroth Coffee, taking photo, listening to some good ol Bruce Springsteen or traveling. You can follow Patrick on Instagram (@patrickspurlock) for his life adventures.

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers?