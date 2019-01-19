PSU news by
Cashmere Cat Takes SPA Day 2019 By Storm

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Patrick Spurlock
1/19/19 1:46 pm

SPA brought EDM Trio Cheat Codes to Alumni Hall for the Homecoming Concert in 2017. After a beat dropping performance, it was no surprise the group chose to bring another EDM artist to the HUB.

Norwegian DJ & EDM artist Cashmere Cat took on the HUB for SPA Day Friday night in a hazy Alumni Hall.

The show started off with the hit song “Night Night Ft. Kehlani” and continued the rest of the night with hits like “Mirror Maru,” “Pearls,” and “With Me.”

The turntablist mixed into his most popular work featuring artists such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

About the Author

Patrick Spurlock

Patrick Spurlock is a Senior from Millington, NJ. He is majoring in Health Policy Administration.. You will often catch him taking photographs around campus. If you Patrick is not on campus he is either at Rockroth Coffee, taking photo, listening to some good ol Bruce Springsteen or traveling. You can follow Patrick on Instagram (@patrickspurlock) for his life adventures.

