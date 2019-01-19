Cashmere Cat Takes SPA Day 2019 By Storm
SPA brought EDM Trio Cheat Codes to Alumni Hall for the Homecoming Concert in 2017. After a beat dropping performance, it was no surprise the group chose to bring another EDM artist to the HUB.
Norwegian DJ & EDM artist Cashmere Cat took on the HUB for SPA Day Friday night in a hazy Alumni Hall.
The show started off with the hit song “Night Night Ft. Kehlani” and continued the rest of the night with hits like “Mirror Maru,” “Pearls,” and “With Me.”
The turntablist mixed into his most popular work featuring artists such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers?
Penn State Urges Legislators, Administration To End Government Shutdown
“As we work together to make the impact as least disruptive as possible to our students and employees, we strongly urge Congress and the president to end this impasse.”
Send this to a friend
Comments