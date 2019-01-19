March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg Talks Civic Involvement In SPA Lecture

Eleven months ago, David Hogg was just like any other high school senior. He had aspirations of becoming an aerospace engineer and was months away from graduating and entering the real world. His life would permanently be changed, however, by the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, which claimed the lives of some of his classmates and teachers.

Hogg is now traveling the world as a gun control advocate to emphasize the importance of fighting for your passions. He shared his experiences over the past year and hopes for the future to a sold-out crowd in the HUB as part of SPA Day.

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State

Speaking to a crowd of mostly college students, Hogg stressed the importance of getting involved in politics at a young age, regardless of which side of the political spectrum you side with.

The two “sides” of the gun control debate were incredibly apparent Friday, as those who disagree with Hogg’s principles staged a gun rights rally at the Allen Street Gates and later brought their efforts to the HUB prior to Hogg’s lecture.

Hogg explained how young people must be their own advocates in a world where they’re often ignored by politicians. He urged the audience to get out and vote, but also to find an issue they are passionate about and use that to get out and talk to people.

“[Age] is not an excuse to stop speaking. It is a reason to speak even more,” Hogg said before the lecture.

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State

His greatest success of the Never Again MSD campaign comes from the thousands of people who have been disarmed due to extremist protection orders that were passed. Hogg is also involved in other political movements, including votings rights.

“One of my biggest frustrations is massive voter suppression, specifically for people of color,” Hogg said. “It is stupidly difficult to vote, and that is fundamentally wrong.”

Hogg and his fellow classmates embarked on a “Road To Change” tour, visiting numerous cities all across the country hosting rallies and walks to gain support for their cause. They encountered their fair share of critics along the way, and Hogg acknowledged that there were probably a few in the audience. He thanked them for listening and starting a conversation in a peaceful and considerate way.

“I don’t care if you come from the left or the right, I think its something that we can all agree on that gun violence and losing children in America is something that we cannot accept any more,” Hogg said.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers?