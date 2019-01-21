Matt Millen Highlights 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award Honorees
Penn State’s Board of Trustees will award seven graduates this year with the university’s highest alumni honor, the Distinguished Alumni Award. Among the honorees is NFL great and sports analyst Matt Millen, who recently stepped away from his post with the Big Ten Network for health reasons before announcing a successful heart transplant.
The award recognizes alumni whose “personal lives, professional achievements, and community service exemplify the objectives of their alma mater.” This year’s recipients are:
John Arnold (MBA ’87): chairman and CEO of PPC Lubricants; former chair, CEO, and owner of Petroleum Products Corp.
Delbert Day (M.S. ’60 & Ph.D. ’61 in ceramic science): Curators’ Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Materials Science and Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology
Charles Dent (B.A. foreign service and international politics ’82): senior policy advisor, DLA Piper; former Representative of the 15th District of Pennsylvania to the U.S. House of Representatives
Gail Latimer (B.S. nursing ’83): consultant, Allegheny Health Network Nursing; former hospital CEO and nurse executive
Matt Millen (B.S. marketing ’80): sports analyst for Big Ten Network; former NFL color commentator, executive, and professional football player
John Storer, III (B.S. forestry ’50): retired executive vice president of Osmose Wood Preserving Company
Christopher Wolfgang (B.S. science ’89, M.S. physiology ’91, & residency at Hershey Medical Center ’04): chief, Division of Surgical Oncology, John L. Cameron Professor of Surgery, professor of surgery, pathology, and oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine
