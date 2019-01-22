Nick Scott, Koa Farmer Play Sparingly In 2019 NFLPA Bowl

Penn State football’s Nick Scott and Koa Farmer returned to the Rose Bowl over the weekend for this year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The pair wasn’t able to add much value for the National team in its 10-7 loss to the American team. Both players played sparingly iand didn’t get the chance to make many plays, a far cry from Troy Apke’s MVP performance in last year’s NFLPA Bowl.

The all-star game featured 112 of the best seniors in college football this year, divided into two teams. The American team was coached by former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, while Farmer, Scott, and the rest of the National team were coached by Mark Tice, a former NFL player who spent 15 years in the league.

Scott and Farmer were both key players for Penn State’s defense this season. Scott was the defensive captain and intercepted three passes, one of which helped seal a win for the Nittany Lions in a rainy matchup against Iowa. He finished the season with 65 tackles and a sack.

Farmer recored 52 tackles this season in a starting role at linebacker. He made the transition to his current position before the 2017 season after spending time as a safety and kick returner.

If the two players don’t receive invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February, Penn State’s pro day will be their next opportunity to impress NFL scouts.

Teammates Trace McSorley and Amani Oruwariye will have a chance to get scouts’ attention in the Senior Bowl next weekend. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 26 and will be aired on the NFL Network.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

