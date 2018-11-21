PSU news by
Amani Oruwariye Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/21/18 1:47 pm

Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye accepted his invitation to the 70th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Oruwariye and quarterback Trace McSorley will have the chance to show NFL personnel what they can do January 26 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Oruwariye has the most interceptions of any player on Penn State’s roster with eight during his career. His 11 pass breakups this season also leads the defense. The Tampa native earned All-Big Ten second team honors last fall before receiving his telecommunications degree.

The latest CBS Sports mock draft had the Seattle Seahawks selecting Oruwariye No. 19 overall. LSU’s Greedy Williams and Washington’s Byron Murphy were the only cornerbacks projected to be drafted higher.

On top of his shutdown coverage skills, the 6-foot-1 Oruwariye is a sure tackler who’s currently eighth on Penn State’s defense with 46 stops heading into Saturday’s senior day game against Maryland. 

Mike Gesicki, DaeSean Hamilton, Marcus Allen, and Christian Campbell represented the Nittany Lions at the Senior Bowl last January prior to being drafted. 

Oruwariye is also likely to earn an invite to the NFL combine, which begins February 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — site of Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten championship victory.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

