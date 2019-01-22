Penn State Athletics To Host Town Halls On Football Traffic & Parking

Driving in State College on a football weekend is nothing short of chaos, but Athletics is attempting to fix the issues with new parking and traffic changes. Football season ticket holders are invited to town hall meetings on Saturday, January 26 and Friday, February 1 to learn more about the changes and ask questions.

The new traffic flow will create four designated zones — North, South, East, and West — which will only be accessible through designated roads. All parking permit holders will have specific directions to their respective lots through one of the four zones. Those with general (formerly yellow) parking permits must choose a specific lot for the 2019 season, starting next month.

University Police and the consulting company Athletics worked with to develop the new system will both be on hand at the following sessions:

Saturday, Jan. 26 in Beaver Stadium media room

1:30-2:30 p.m. – preferred/reserved season parking holders

2:35-3:35 p.m. – general season parking holders (formerly yellow)



Friday, Feb. 1 in Beaver Stadium media room

4-5 p.m. – preferred/reserved season parking holders

5:05-6:05 p.m. – general season parking holders (formerly yellow)

Basically, Athletics wants a chance to explain the new system and clear up any confusion before Penn State’s 2019 home opener.

Although the town halls will be held between or prior to home sporting events on both days, it’s hard to believe this system is the most effective way of getting the word out to season parking holders. If we were a betting blog, we’d put our money on a hot traffic and parking mess to kick off next season. Things should ease up for subsequent games as all #107kStrong fans start to catch on.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi

