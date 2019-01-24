Student Entrepreneurs Could Win $30,000 On WPSU’s ‘The Investment’

Do you want to compete on a show like “Shark Tank” without being judged by the owner of an NBA franchise and his rich friends?

The Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program (PennTAP) at Penn State is currently accepting applications for a shot to appear on “The Investment,” a TV show modeled after ABC’s critically-acclaimed investment program.

PennTAP is accepting small business ideas through February 10 for its Inc.U competition. Six finalists will be revealed 10 days later, and they must have their ideas legally established as a company or entity by March 6.

WPSU will tape this year’s edition of “The Investment” on April 6, and the six finalists will have the chance to compete for $30,000 toward their companies on the show.

“Some competitors come to us with no experience, just ideas. Others come to us after launching a company,” Tim Kerchinski, PennTAP’s innovation team lead, said in a release. “The Inc. U Competition gives student entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their startup and discover potential business partnerships.”

Inc. U is open to all full-time Penn State students at any campus. At least half of the company must be owned by a Penn State undergrad, and you must submit a YouTube video along with your application.

HemoGO, an app that turns your phone into a blood testing product, won last year’s edition of “The Investment.” The company received $30,000 in funding to advance its product.

You can apply for a spot on the show here.

