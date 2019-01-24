Tinashe To Perform At Penn State

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that R&B/pop artist Tinashe will perform in concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, February 7 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall. Admission to the show is free for all students with a valid Penn State ID.

Tinashe is best known for collaborating with Chance The Rapper and Snakehips on “All My Friends,” which won the Ivor Novello award as the best contemporary song of 2016. The song also reached the top 20 of eight different countries’ music charts. She’s also released plenty of her own music, including two studio albums: Aquarius in 2014 and Joyride in April 2018.

The singer-songwriter served as the opening act of several big-name tours, including Katy Perry’s “Prismatic” world tour, Nicki Minaj’s “Pinkprint” tour in 2015, and Maroon 5’s “Maroon V” two years later. She headlined two tours of her own — the “Aquarius” and “Joyride” tours — in 2014 and 2016.

Tinashe is a woman of many talents on top of her music career. She’s appeared on “Two And A Half Men” and “Dancing With The Stars,” and she even did some voice acting on Nickelodeon’s “Rocket Power” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Outside of singing, dancing, and acting, Tinashe is a black belt in taekwondo, which is definitely a fun piece of trivia.

