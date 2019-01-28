Phi Sigma Sigma Sorority Moving Into Former Frat House

Penn State’s Phi Sigma Sigma sorority will move into the former Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house starting next school year, according to its Facebook page. The chapter currently rents a floor and a suite in South Halls, like many other sororities on campus.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s House Corporation Alumni Board decided to close the Penn State chapter house for the spring 2018 semester after local alumni “became aware of several reported violations” during December 2017. Penn State then suspended the chapter through spring 2019, citing “alcohol and/or drug violations, failure to comply, and university regulations.”

According to the university’s Greek life score cards from the fall 2017 semester, 44 fraternity brothers lived in the chapter house, so it’s likely a comparable number of Phi Sig sisters will move in.

You might be wondering if this is allowed or if it would be considered a brothel. That’s a myth.

Before fraternity houses started closing, through, it was simply too difficult for sororities to find a house in the Borough with the correct zoning for so many un-related inhabitants. That’s all changed over the last couple of years, and now we’re seeing the effects of suspended fraternities come to fruition.

Phi Sig is already embracing its new home, posting several shots of the chapter’s Bid Day celebration on Instagram.











