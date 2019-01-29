GoFundMe Campaign Launched For Victims Of State College Shooting

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral arrangements for two victims of Thursday night’s shootings in State College.

Dean Beachy, 61, and his son Steven, 19, were shot and killed at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grill at the Ramada Hotel. They were both in town preparing for a horse sale, according to the GoFundMe page. The page set an initial goal of $20,000.

“I just thought that if the horse community can come together and help the family out,” Tricia Shepard, the organizer, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Raise funds to get them brought back to Ohio and give them a proper burial.”

Dean and Steven were two of four, including the shooter, who died as a result of Thursday night’s shootings.

Nicole Abrino, who was shot in the chest Thursday night, was airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital and remains in critical condition. The 21-year-old also has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for medical expenses.

