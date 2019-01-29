PSU news by
Take Time To Enjoy The Little Things With Photo Club’s Gallery Show

Anthony Fiset | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
1/29/19 4:06 am

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, so a whole gallery of Penn State students’ photography must speak volumes. Photo Club is hosting its first gallery show of the semester from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 at Abba Java Coffee House.

In case the name of the club didn’t give it away, the organization is a place for Penn State students with a passion for photography to meet up and share their mutual appreciation for the art form. Normally, the group meets on a weekly basis, but a couple of times each year, members get together and put on a gallery show instead.

The shows are a way for students and members of the State College community to come together and support the local talent. Moreover, the gallery shows offer young photographers an opportunity to showcase some of their work and take pride in what they do.

And if the promise to check out free artistry hasn’t won you over yet, perhaps the promise of free food might. Abba Java will provide snacks and food for all attendees.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State.

