Channel Your Inner Pat Chambers By #Climbing At Blue & White Boulder Bowl

By Matthew Fox
1/30/19 4:04 am

If you like to take Penn State men’s basketball’s marketing tagline literally, the IM building is the place to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the second annual Blue and White Boulder Bowl.

At the Boulder Bowl, those who #climb will self-identify into either the men’s or women’s category and will compete in one of three divisions. Climbers will be split up into beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups prior to the start of each division’s redpoint competitions.

For those unfamiliar with climbing (read: not on the basketball team), redpoint is completing a certain route with practice runs beforehand. That’s not to be confused, of course, with on-sighting, which is completing a route with no prior experience or practice.

Climbers in the beginner and intermediate divisions will compete in a single-round redpoint competition. They’ll have two hours to accumulate the most points from any three climbs of varying difficulties completed during that time. Based on its 0-9 start to Big Ten play this season, we believe Pat Chambers’ program should stick to the beginner level.

Meanwhile, those in the advanced division will compete in an hour-long redpoint qualifying round. The top three scorers from the men’s and women’s categories will then move on to the finals. Each finalist will then attempt three final climbs, and the highest scorer will win the competition.

The cost of entry for the competition is $25. All climbers will receive a t-shirt and a ticket entry into the event’s raffle.

About the Author

Matthew Fox

Matt is a Senior from Lansdale Pennsylvania majoring in Broadcast Journalism. He loves sports, and is still patiently waiting for the Philadelphia Flyers to win a Stanley Cup. If you would ever like to reach out to Matt you can email him at [email protected]

