Happy Valley Appears As Jeopardy! Clue

This…is…Nittany Valley.

The home of Penn State was a clue on Wednesday night’s broadcast of Jeopardy. The $400 clue in the category “Valleys” was “AKA ‘Happy Valley’, it’s the valley where Penn State sits; its athletic teams’ name provides a hit.”

If you know, you know.

Although not as popular as the soon-to-be trademarked Happy Valley, Nittany Valley was the correct response. Sean Thompson, a librarian from New Brunswick (the cool one in Canada not The Birthplace of College Football) answered it correctly during Double Jeopardy.

Canadian curling librarian knows about Penn State football?



#jeopardy — KBilly (@SuperSounds70s) January 31, 2019

My hometown made ABC World News tonight for a car crash and Happy Valley and Penn State were a clue on Jeopardy tonight. pic.twitter.com/wSohSCZdSh — Nick Reichart (@nick_reichart) January 31, 2019

Penn State and Alex Trebek go way back. A review of Jeopardy! archives shows the show has directly asked about Penn State 22 times, Joe Paterno 16 times, the Nittany Lions 12 times, and Beaver Stadium twice. Penn State last appeared on the long-running show on October 23 in a clue referencing the first game played at the Rose Bowl (Surprise, surprise, Penn State lost to USC).

