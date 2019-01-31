Dirt Monkey To Perform At Penn State

THON weekend doesn’t disappoint when it comes to providing various local, top-tier performances and entertainment.

Most of these acts will take place inside the Bryce Jordan Center during the forty-six hour dance marathon. But the HUB will host a separate concert Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. when Dirt Monkey, otherwise known as Patrick Megeath, brings his talents to Heritage Hall as part of his current tour: The Rise of the Octopeel Tour Pt 2.

Megeath, a producer, has developed a distinctive style of music over his eight-year career, redefining dubstep and incorporating a lively, energetic aspect into his unique EDM.

Some of Dirt Monkey’s most popular hits include “Bring Forth the Pressure,” “Warp Drive,” “Massive,” and “Sofa Surfin.” Over the years, Dirt Monkey has collaborated with various artists and musicians, racking up more than 160,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 82,000 followers on SoundCloud. He’ll be joined by special guests Stylust and Subdocta in Happy Valley this February.

Adam Leopold, the CEO of Cruise Control Collective, a consulting company that assists venues with booking electronic music talent, worked alongside Penn State’s Electronic Dance Music Club to organize the show.

“Nittany Lions can expect one thing out of this night: madness,” he said.

“Plenty of the sounds you hear at this show will be sounds you have never heard of before…the unpredictability of these producers will shock you in ways you didn’t know you loved.”

