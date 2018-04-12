PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Features

Penn State’s EDM Club Brings A Beat To Happy Valley

Kevin Cacela
By Emma Dieter
4/12/18 4:04 am

For decades now, Penn State students have walked the sidewalks of Beaver and College Avenue, jamming out to the music rattling through their headphones. In the ’90s, the genre of choice was grunge. In the 2000s, it was pop. But today, one of the most popular styles to take hold of millennial’s eardrums is electronic dance music, better known as EDM.

EDM artists with stage names like Skrillex, Zedd, Flume, and Major Lazer have infiltrated earbuds, speakers, and music festival lineups across the country in recent years. Their style rejects the traditional sounds of vocals or guitar solos in favor of a more futuristic, dynamic genre full of percussive, electronic sounds.

Nowadays, EDM music can be found at virtually any nightclub, festival, or rave out there, and can even be heard live at Penn State, thanks to the university’s own EDM club.

The Penn State Electronic Dance Music Club (EDMC) was founded in the fall of 2011 by students Kaveh Emami and Nicole Armstrong. When they initially began to build their club, they were faced with quite a bit of resistance. Many students and faculty members were skeptical of the pair’s idea — they thought that since EDM music is often associated with issues like drug use, the culture surrounding the genre wouldn’t project the club in a positive light.

But Emami and Armstrong refused to listen to their critics and continued on with their plans. Penn State requires that at least 10 individuals express an interest in joining a club before the club is officially recognized. In order to gauge public interest, the duo took to Facebook to create a page for their prospective organization. Though Emami and Armstrong knew that there was certainly a community of Penn State students who were interested in EDM music, they weren’t prepared for what happened next. In less than two weeks time, the page had gained the attention of more than 200 students who were interested in joining the club.

Seven years later, the EDMC is still up and running. It boasts a membership of about 75 students and hosts many EDM inspired events throughout the semester.

“EDM Club is a place for people who like EDM, producing, and/or DJing to meet other like-minded people and to have a good time,” club president Matt Shipman said.

Shipman, who’s now a senior, joined the club at the start of his freshman year in 2014. For him, the best part of the organization is having a place to explore his creative side.

“EDM shows are a place where all the weirdos, stoners, and misfits of the world can go to dance and have a good time free of judgment,” Shipman said. “I think that’s a fun and beautiful thing.”

Club meetings are usually casual. Members get together to discuss upcoming events, ranging from their own shows to concerts and performances in nearby cities like Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., or Philadelphia. For out-of-town events, the club comes together to figure out logistics — including rides and hotels — so that all interested members can travel to the shows. While anyone can go see a public show in a nearby city, EDMC events and meetings are perfect for anyone looking to meet up with fellow music lovers.

“I see our meetings as a one-stop-shop to get all the info an EDM fan needs to have a good time while going to Penn State,” Shipman explained.

But there’s much more to the club than just arranging rides for nearby city shows. Each semester, it puts together about seven or eight general events for anyone to attend. These events fall into three main categories. The first category includes house and apartment shows. These events are usually held on Friday or Saturday nights, and typically feature four local DJs spinning a wide assortment of EDM. The second type of event falls into a daylong and tailgate category. When the weather’s nice, the club will arrange to move their systems outside to a member’s backyard or the IM fields and dance the day away.

For its third and final event category, the club hires a professional DJ from out of town to perform at a local music venue. It most recently brought artist EPROM to Chronic Town, and the resulting show didn’t disappoint:

If you’re interested in checking out the EDMC, it is always welcoming new members. The only requirement for membership is a love for EDM music and a desire to make some friends.

“An EDMC event is a place where I go to forget about everything bad that happened to me in the last one or two weeks, hear some cool new music, and see my best friends,” Shipman said.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, till grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Emma

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part Two

We’ve heard stories of people trying to use their wallets as phones and others of half-naked men running around bars pretending to be birds. It’s always a wild ride when you go out for a night on the town in State College, so settle in and prepare yourself for our second installment of ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar.”

Speedy Ortiz, Told Slant To Headline SOMA Arts Crawl

Submit Your Script To NRT’s Annual ‘Tell Me A Story’ Competition

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Comcast Dropping BTN In Non-Big Ten Markets

The states that Comcast listed as “in-market” are Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Penn State Softball Drops Both In Doubleheader At No. 22 Ohio State

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Student Life

UPUA Approves Budget, Supports Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

The budget is pretty standard, besides allocating about $8,000 less to the Blue & White Brigade, a free student bus to a select away football game.

Department Of Anthropology To Offer New Course For Analyzing Your Own Genes

Student Nittany Lion Club Provides Benefits, Exciting Opportunities For Sports Fans

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2018 White Out Opponent

Four great opponents visit Beaver Stadium this fall. Our staff is split on which one deserves to be the White Out opponent.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend