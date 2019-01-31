Police: Student Athletes Potentially Involved In Delta Chi Fight

Police say student athletes may have been involved in a fight that occurred outside the Delta Chi fraternity house around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“University Athletics and Compliance Officials are assisting with identifying involved parties,” State College police said in a release. “Names of involved parties will be released upon any filing of criminal charges against those charged.”

A “group of men” allegedly approached the house and began to fight fraternity members, police said Monday. It now appears that at least some members of this group were student athletes at Penn State.

After the incident, four members of the fraternity were treated for injuries at Mount Nittany Medical Center and released.

Investigation is ongoing and police say no further information will be released at this time.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who could have video of the incident to contact the department. Anyone with more information can contact police at (814) 234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.



