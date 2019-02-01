Penn State Football Alums Kyle & Tyler Lucas Dominate On NBC’s ‘The Titan Games’

Former Penn State football players and brothers Kyle and Tyler Lucas competed on Thursday night’s episode of The Titan Games.

Hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the show features contestants attempting to conquer intense physical competitions. The winners of these challenges earn the title of “Titan” and will later compete against one another for the grand prize.

The Lucas brothers announced their participation on the show weeks ago, but they didn’t make their debut until its fifth episode.

Tyler Lucas debuted in a competition titled “Vortex.” This challenge required competitors to lift a 25-foot chain tower that they’d later have to climb using an insane chain-and-rope contraption. Whoever reached the top first was crowned the winner.

Tyler quickly lifted his tower before his opponent, but struggled to climb it initially. The structure’s loose-chain construction made scaling it tough, but the former Penn State football player picked up the pace and was first to pull the “victory chain,” solidifying a win over his opponent.

Kyle Lucas later left the stands and traded in street clothes for a bright red leotard to compete for himself.

Kyle’s event was titled “Off The Rails,” and it required competitors to pull themselves along a railway atop a huge stone platform while collecting smaller slabs of concrete along the way. Once across the way, they needed to attach a hook to the railway in order to pull themselves back to the start.

The former linebacker and Onward State staffer established an early lead and reached the other side before his opponent. He had trouble hooking onto the rails to pull himself back at first, but was able to finally hook on and begin his return. By the end, however, Kyle wasn’t fast enough and ended up losing to his challenger.

Although saddened by the loss, Kyle immediately embraced his brother in the crowd following his defeat.

Things got a little emotional afterwards. You lose you, you go home. And with @twlucas13 being halfway around the world I don't know when I'll see him again. #TitanGames — Kyle Lucas (@KLucas26) February 1, 2019

“I’m very glad I was able to share this experience with [Kyle],” Tyler said. Both brothers spoke at length about how much their relationship means to them, and competing with each other at this level only strengthened that bond.

Ultimately, Tyler appeared in the episode’s final challenge, “Mount Olympus.” This event requires competitors to climb huge walls, scale platforms, and even carry boulders as they raced to the finish line.

Tyler steamrolled his way up the mountain without much difficulty, while his competitor struggled to gain any steam. The Air Force Sergeant easily raised his torch atop the mountain and raced to the finish, defeating his opponent and earning the title of “Titan.”

.@twlucas13 avenges his brother’s loss with an epic run on Mount Olympus. pic.twitter.com/1V22HaDW85 — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) February 1, 2019

Although Kyle is headed home, Tyler will continue represent the Lucas family in The Titan Games. In a few weeks, he’ll join each of the other episodes’ Titans to compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

