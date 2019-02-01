UPUA Announces Elections Info Sessions

The University Park Undergraduate Association is officially gearing up for #ElectionSZN after approving revisions to its elections code last week.

Anyone interested in running for office is required to attend an information session before declaring his or her candidacy. Sessions will be held starting next week as follows:

5:30 p.m. Monday, February 4 in 134 HUB

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 in 111 Boucke

9 p.m. Tuesday, February 19 in 216 Boucke

11 a.m. Monday, February 25 in 16 PRCC

5 p.m. Thursday, February 28 in 330 HUB

The sessions will cover what it’s like to be in UPUA and the expectations and processes for candidates to get their names on the ballot.

This year’s election will set up the 14th Assembly with its own set of at-large representatives, academic representatives, vice president, and president. The Assembly will also be the first to include Community Seats, an addition UPUA approved in November to allow umbrella groups like Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Caucus.

UPUA Election Day is Wednesday, March 27.

