Community Invited To Give Input On State College Strategic Plan

The Borough is inviting members of the community, including Penn State students, to provide input on State College’s new strategic planning project. Two identical sessions will be held on from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6 in the Community Room of the Municipal Building on Allen Street.

The strategic planning process began late last year in an effort to provide direction and a long-term vision for the Borough. Borough Council has since drafted a vision statement and identified six “critical success factors” — things that need to go well for the vision to come to fruition.

“Providing leadership opportunities and exceptional services for an innovative, progressive, and caring community,” is the draft vision statement. Those at the feedback sessions will be asked what the vision conveys to them and what else they may be looking for from their local government.

The critical success factors that were identified are as follows:

Welcoming and engaged

Safe and livable

Relational and effectively governed

Vibrant and prosperous

Planned and sustainable

Fiscally stable

Attendees will be asked whether the six objectives adequately describe what must go well to achieve the vision statement, which of the six are most important to them, and what else they see as critical to the success of State College.

This component of the overall process gives the community the opportunity to provide feedback on the framework of the plan to date. Anyone who cannot attend either session can provide feedback online.

